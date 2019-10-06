|
|
Mae Napier
Powell - Mae Napier, age 88, of Powell, passed away Friday, October 4, 2019. She was a member of Wallace Memorial Baptist Church for 60 years, where she taught 4th grade Sunday School for over 25 years. She loved U.T. sports and served as an usher for football and basketball games, and also was an avid bowler. Preceded in death by husband, Bradley Napier, Jr.; parents, H.C. and Maude Nicley. Survivors include sons and daughters-in-law: Mike (Debbie) Napier, Ernie (Caroline) Napier, Keith (Kim) Napier; grandchildren: Andrew (Brittany), Eric, Cody, John and Joe Napier, and Emily Napier Greenwood (Matt), and DeAnna Lane (Ben); 4 great grandchildren; sister, Faye (Don) Ruth; as well as several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends 2-4 pm Sunday with the funeral service at 4 pm on Sunday at Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home, 2300 Adair Drive, Dr. James McCluskey and Rev. Mike Segers will officiate. Family and friends will meet at 10:45 am Monday for the 11 am graveside service at Lynnhurst Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to at . Condolences may be offered at www.berrylynnhurst.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2019