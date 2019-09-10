|
|
Mae Odom Hale
Knoxville - Mae Odom Hale passed away peacefully after a brief illness on September 5, 2019, surrounded by family. In addition to her parents and three sisters, she was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years J. Walker Hale. She is survived by her children, Jeannie Dulaney, Douglas Hale (Teresa) and Leslie Hale, grandchildren, Allison Dulaney, Shannon Pettus (Randy) and James Hale, great granddaughter Siena Pettus, and several nieces and nephews. Remembering her will also be her loving caregiver of many years Christal Collins.
Born in 1923 in Grainger County, Tennessee, Mae attended Milligan College and briefly taught school before accepting a job at Y-12 in Oak Ridge during World War ll. After the war, she married J. Walker and started a family in Knoxville. During that period, she completed a bachelor's degree at the University of Tennessee. The Hale family moved to Birmingham, Alabama, in the mid- 1960's where Mae completed a master's degree at Samford University and a Ph.D degree at the University of Alabama. She worked as a teacher and high school counselor for Jefferson County Schools for over 25 years.
The family will receive friends from 2:30 - 4:00 pm on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Berry Highland Memorial, 5315 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN, 37919, 865-588-0567, followed by a celebration of life service at 4:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the . On line condolences may be left at www.BerryHighlandMemorial.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019