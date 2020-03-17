Services
Mae Ola Dawson


1924 - 2020
Mae Ola Dawson Obituary
Mae Ola Dawson

Knoxville - Mae Ola Dawson, age 95, of Knoxville, passed from this life on Monday, March 16, 2020 at Trinity Hills of Knoxville where she lived in the Lighthouse Memory Care Unit. She was of the Baptist faith and formerly a member of McCalla Avenue Baptist Church, Knoxville. Mae was born in Greenville, SC on September 27, 1924. She was the daughter of the late Tryman Rudolph and Sallie Agnes Sammons. Preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Jim and daughter, Peggy Louise; siblings, Jim, Melvin, Lila, Dot Sammons, and Norma Sammons Chandler. Survived by children, Debbie Dawson Drummer (Doug), Rick Dawson, Mike Dawson (Pete Mars); grandchildren, Rusty Drummer and Alyssa Drummer; several nieces and nephews. There will be a graveside service for family and friends on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Lynnhurst Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Mae's memory to Trinity Hills of Knoxville Lighthouse Memory Care Department. Checks should be made to Marshall McCauley, Executive Director and send in care of Rachel Rimmer, Trinity Hills of Knoxville, 4611 Asheville Highway, Knoxville, TN 37914. Arrangements by Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home, 2300 Adair Drive, Knoxville, TN 37918. Condolences may be offered at www.berrylynnhurst.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020
