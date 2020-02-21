Services
Holley-Gamble Funeral Home
621 S Charles G Seivers Blvd
Clinton, TN 37716
(865) 457-2323
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Holley-Gamble Funeral Home
621 S Charles G Seivers Blvd
Clinton, TN 37716
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
1:00 PM
Foust Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Magdalene Foust
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Magdalene Foust

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Magdalene Foust Obituary
Magdalene Foust

Clinton - Magdalene Robbins Foust, age 84 a lifelong resident of Anderson County went home to be with the Lord on Friday, February 21, 2020. She was a member of North Clinton Baptist Church in Clinton, Tennessee. She retired from Fort Sanders Hospital and enjoyed working in her yard and had a love for flowers. She is preceded in death by her parents, John and Ida Robbins; son-in-law, Earl Crawford.

She leaves behind the father of her children, Aude Foust & wife Betty; sons, A.C. Foust, Jr. & wife Sandra, C.L. Foust, Darrell Foust & wife Brandi; daughters, Debra Carroll & husband George, Tammy Crawford, Tena Henry; 15 grandchildren, 31 great grandchildren, 3 great great grandchildren; special nieces, Fannie Scarbrough, Shirley Riggs and many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the caregivers, Betty Vermillion, Sharon Sharp, Diva Janeway and the Covenant Hospice Staff.

The family will receive friends 4:00-6:00 pm, Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home with funeral services to follow in the chapel. Her graveside will be 1:00 pm, Monday at Foust Cemetery. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Magdalene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -