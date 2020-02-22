|
|
Magdalene P. "Dale" Liles
KNOXVILLE - Magdalene P. Liles (Dale), age 89, passed away on February 21, 2020. Dale was a long time Knoxville resident, and only child of marriage of Magdalene E. Roemer and Emil H. Pferrer. She was born and raised in Louisville KY, and her education included a B.S. at Purdue and a M.S. at Ohio State in Entomology. She was an active member of Church of the Savior, United Church of Christ of Knoxville Tennessee.
Dale married in 1955 to James N. Liles, PhD. She is survived by her 3 sons of the marriage - David, Russell, and Owen Liles - plus Russell's wife Sheri, her son Andrew Rust and wife Erin Rust, and their children Jacob and Maggie. Dale was always a big part of our lives. One thing she repeated often was: "Change one thing and you change everything". Her focus was on teaching us about the environment, but now our focus is on how she is missed.
Dale was a creative and imaginative person with a lifelong interest in the fiber arts. She was a member of the Southern Highland Craft Guild, and was active on the Board and as a Juried Craftsperson. Her interests included felting, vegetable dying, and hand spinning. She founded TN Valley Hand spinners. She was an educator at heart and loved to share her knowledge and art in progress by teaching at John C. Campbell Folk School and by demonstrating her crafts for the public at Oconaluftee and Sugarlands Visitors Centers, and Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill KY.
The following was a favorite quote: "He who does Creative Work whether he dwell in a palace or a hut has in his house a window through which he may look out upon some of life's finest scenes" Allen Eaton
Dates and time of the memorial service have not yet been set. Dale requested that In Lieu of flowers, contributions be made to either: Church of the Savior, United Church of Christ, 934 N. Weisgarber Rd, Knoxville TN 37909 or Southern Highland Handicraft Guild, Milepost 382, Blue Ridge Parkway, Ashville, NC 28815.
Arrangements by Cremation Options, Inc. (865)6WE-CARE (693-2273) www.cremationoptionsinc.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020