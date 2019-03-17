|
Magdalene W. Ghosten
Knoxville, TN
Magdalene W. Ghosten, July 25, 1944 - March 12, 2019. Born one of ten siblings in Knoxville, Tennessee to Mr. John Weaver and Mrs. Fannie Mae Weaver. She was educated at Green Elementary School, Vine Junior High School, and Austin High School. She also studied at the University of Tennessee.
Magdalene worked at the Tennessee Valley Authority for twenty-two years until retiring in 1988. She later began a small janitorial business called Green Machine Janitorial seeing her dream grow from cleaning single-family homes, to becoming one of the largest African American owned and operated janitorial companies in East Tennessee until 2006. She worked tirelessly in her church and community until her disability prevented her from doing so.
She is preceded in death by her father and mother, John Weaver and Fannie Mae Weaver; brothers, James Weaver, Wayne Weaver, Joe Weaver, Clarence Weaver, Bill Weaver, Greg Weaver, and sister, Jonnie Mae Norman.
Magdalene's memory will be cherished by her children, Lisa G. Howell, Reverend John A. (Lakeysha D.) Ghosten, and Dr. Cynthia D. Ghosten; sisters, Mattie Washington and Gail Ann Weaver and brother, Alvin Weaver; grandchildren, Idia T. Wheeler, Javonte Howell; great grandchildren, Harmoni and Hayleigha Vance, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and close friends.
Family will receive friends, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Freedom Fellowship Christian Church, 4027 Papermill Drive, Knoxville, TN 37909; funeral service, 6:30 p.m., Pastor Derick Wakefield, Officiating.
Interment, Highland West Cemetery.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 17, 2019