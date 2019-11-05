Services
Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
2823 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37914
865-524-5575
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
5:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Eternal Life Harvest Center East location
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
6:30 PM
Eternal Life Harvest Center East location
Resources
Mahlon Tyrone Prater

Mahlon Tyrone Prater Obituary
Mahlon Tyrone Prater

Knoxville - Mahlon Tyrone Prater, departed this life at UT Medical Center, November 1, 2019. Mahlon graduated from Austin East Highschool and later UT Culinary Arts.

A very outgoing person whom will be missed by all that knew him.

Preceded in death by father, Bobby Prater; sister, Latonya Prater-Taylor.

Left to cherish his memories, mother, Mattie Cash; sons, Mahlon Prater II and Mahlon Prater III; sister, Diane Walker; brother, Rodney Prater; nieces, Bianca, Alana, Ashley, Larrissa, and Kavonna; nephews, Xylon and Shawn, and a host of other family and friends to include, former wife, Onie Simmons.

Family will receive friends, 5:30- 6:30 p.m. Friday, November 8, 2019 at Eternal Life Harvest Center East location, funeral services, 6:30 p.m., Rev. Dexter Mims officiating.

Arrangements by Jarnigan & Son Mortuary

www.jarnigansmortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019
Remember
