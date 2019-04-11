Services
Creech Funeral Home - Middlesboro
112 South 21st Street
Middlesboro, KY 40965
(606) 248-4700
For more information about
Major Grey
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Binghamtown Baptist Church
Middlesboro, KY
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Binghamtown Baptist Church
Middlesboro, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Major Grey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Major Clearence Boyd C.B. (USMC Retired) Grey


1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Major Clearence Boyd C.B. (USMC Retired) Grey Obituary
Major Clearence Boyd "C.B." Grey (USMC Retired)

Knoxville, TN

Major Clearence Boyd "C.B." Grey (USMC Retired), age 95, of Knoxville, TN passed away on Thursday, April 4, 2019, peacefully at his home. He was born March 4, 1924 in Westbourne, TN, the son of the late Noah Gray and Nola Wilshire Gray. He was a member of the Binghamtown Baptist Church in Middlesboro, Kentucky and was a distinguished alumni of Jellico High School. He was a decorated Marine, who served his country honorably for 27 years, during which time he served in World War II, Korea and Vietnam. He earned his G.E.D. while serving in the Marines. He also received the Army Commendation Medal and the Navy Commendation Medal. He was also a 32nd Degree Mason.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wives, Iva Williams Grey and Muriel Buckner Grey; Daughter, Vicki Cloninger; Stepson, Bill Buckner; Sisters, Betty Welch, Sonya Gray, Deola McPherson, Iva Grace Cooper, Ruby Johnson, and Eveylen Teague; and Brothers, Leonard Gray, Virgil Gray, and Justin (Jay) Gray.

He is survived by his Son-in-law, Jim (Karla) Cloninger; Stepson, Bob (Mary Kay) Buckner; Brother, David (Shirley) Gray; Sister, Lois Davis; Sister-in-law, Mary Parrott; Special Niece, Sherry Parrott; Special Nephew, Stuart Davis; seven Grandchildren, Steve (Tani) Cloninger, Jeff Cloninger, Teresa (Bryan) Combiths, Amy (Pankaj) Chowdhry, Allyson (Chad) Philips, Mike (Janis) Barger, and Matt Buckner; seven Great Grandchildren; two Great-Great Grandchildren; Special Friend, Elizabeth Bingham and a host of other relatives and friends.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to his church family at Binghamtown Baptist Church and to the staff of Windsor Gardens.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, April 13, 2019 from 12:00 noon until 2:00 p.m. with the funeral to follow at 2:00 p.m., all at the Binghamtown Baptist Church in Middlesboro, KY with Dr. William Boyd Bingham presiding. Pallbearers will be Jeff Cloninger, Steve Cloninger, Mike Barger, Matt Buckner, Bryan Combiths and Chad Phillips. Honorary Pallbearers will be members of the Amazing Grace Sunday School Class at Binghamtown Baptist Church. Interment will follow in the Campbell Memorial Gardens in Jacksboro, TN.

Guestbook and online condolences can be signed at www.creechfh.com

Creech Funeral Home entrusted with all arrangements.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now