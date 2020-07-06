Major William Geer, Jr.Major William Geer, Jr., formerly of Chapel Hill, North Carolina, passed away, July 2, 2020; surrounded by his beloved children. Born to Major William Geer Sr., and Betty Baldwin Geer, April 13, 1969.Major excelled in football and basketball, graduating Chapel Hill High School in 1988 . He went on to play at East Tennessee State University, Johnson City, TN.Major would come in as a freshman with a group of other young recruits that would light up the South Conference for the next four years.Major joined Regions Bank, Magnolia Branch, Knoxville, TN, where he worked diligently for twenty years.Major goes to join his loving Dad and mentor, Major W. Geer, Sr., and his best friend and former roommate at ETSU, Alvin "Junebug" West.Major is survived by his children, Chanler O'bray and Jalen Conley Geer; former wife, Kelly M. Geer; mother, Betty Baldwin Geer; brother Edwin Conley (Rachel) Geer; nephews,Tayshaun, Christopher and Kendall Geer; adopted sister, Christine B. (Roy) Smith; nieces, Laney, Eva, Zoe Smith; all of his brothers, friends, and the Buccaneer family.Open visitation Wednesday, 12:00-9:00 p.m., at Jarnigan & Son Mortuary. Family will receive friends, 5:00-7:00 p.m., Thursday, July 8, 2020 at Bridgewater Event Center, 205 Bridgewater Rd, 37923; funeral service, 7:00 p.m.Body may be viewed 10:00- 12:00 noon, Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Jones Funeral Home, 112 S. Graham St., Chapel Hill, NC, 27516Interment 12:30 p.m., Westwood Cemetery, Carrboro, NC 27510.Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY