1/1
Major William Geer Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Major's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Major William Geer, Jr.

Major William Geer, Jr., formerly of Chapel Hill, North Carolina, passed away, July 2, 2020; surrounded by his beloved children. Born to Major William Geer Sr., and Betty Baldwin Geer, April 13, 1969.

Major excelled in football and basketball, graduating Chapel Hill High School in 1988 . He went on to play at East Tennessee State University, Johnson City, TN.

Major would come in as a freshman with a group of other young recruits that would light up the South Conference for the next four years.

Major joined Regions Bank, Magnolia Branch, Knoxville, TN, where he worked diligently for twenty years.

Major goes to join his loving Dad and mentor, Major W. Geer, Sr., and his best friend and former roommate at ETSU, Alvin "Junebug" West.

Major is survived by his children, Chanler O'bray and Jalen Conley Geer; former wife, Kelly M. Geer; mother, Betty Baldwin Geer; brother Edwin Conley (Rachel) Geer; nephews,Tayshaun, Christopher and Kendall Geer; adopted sister, Christine B. (Roy) Smith; nieces, Laney, Eva, Zoe Smith; all of his brothers, friends, and the Buccaneer family.

Open visitation Wednesday, 12:00-9:00 p.m., at Jarnigan & Son Mortuary. Family will receive friends, 5:00-7:00 p.m., Thursday, July 8, 2020 at Bridgewater Event Center, 205 Bridgewater Rd, 37923; funeral service, 7:00 p.m.

Body may be viewed 10:00- 12:00 noon, Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Jones Funeral Home, 112 S. Graham St., Chapel Hill, NC, 27516

Interment 12:30 p.m., Westwood Cemetery, Carrboro, NC 27510.

Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY

www.jarnigansmortuary.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
2823 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37914
865-524-5575
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved