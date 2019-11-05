|
Mamie Loveday
Knoxville - Mamie Lee England Loveday, age 84, left us on November 2, 2019 at her home in Knoxville. Beloved mother and grandmother, revered and respected matriarch of her family, she was a devoted Christian who lived her faith in love. Born in Claiborne County in 1935, she and her sister Adrienne Easterly were raised by their mother Gladys England, primarily in Powell. She was married to Kenneth Loveday. She retired from Levi Strauss & Co. after many years as a seamstress--first at the Cherry Street plant, then in Powell. Mamie is preceded in death by her husband Kenneth, her mother Gladys, her grandson Reuben Greenwood, and her father Orville England. She is survived by her sister Adrienne; her son Robert (Leigh); her daughter Yvonne; six grandchildren: Joseph Greenwood, Kelly Loveday (Michael Jones), Levi Greenwood, Brad Loveday, Tovah Greenwood, Solomon Bryant (Emily); and four great grandchildren: Isaiah Bryant, Yuma Livesay, Juniper Bryant, and Rozelle Bryant. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Mamie's memory to Mount Hermon United Methodist Church Family Fund, 235 E. Copeland Rd., P.O. Box 1769, Powell, TN 37849. Saturday, November 9, 2019 receiving of friends 11:00 am - 12:00 with service and interment 12:00- 1:15 pm at Mount Hermon United Methodist Church, 235 E. Copeland Rd., Powell, TN 37849. Reverend Gregg Bostick will officiate. Online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 5 to Nov. 9, 2019