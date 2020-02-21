Services
Cooke-Campbell Mortuary
220 Highway 61 East
Maynardville, TN 37807
865-992-5456
Resources
More Obituaries for Mandy Dover
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mandy Moore Dover

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mandy Moore Dover Obituary
Mandy Moore Dover

Corryton - Mandy Moore Dover-age 60 of Corryton passed away Thursday morning, February 20, 2020 at her home. She attended Little Flat Creek Baptist Church. Preceded in death by parents, Henry and Annie Moore; brother, Hobert Moore; mother-in-law, Emaline Dover.

Survivors: loving husband of 26 years, Matt Dover of Corryton; son, Jody Henegar of LaFollette; daughter, Brandi Brown of Corryton; sons, Mikey Dover of Cummings, Georgia; Marty Dover of Jasper, Alabama. Sister, Frances Smith of Caryville; sister-in-law, Vicie Amerson of Jasper, Alabama. Five grandchildren, Brandon Dover, RaeLeigh Henegar, Braden Dover, Brandon Brown and DeShawn Brown. Several nieces, nephews and a host of friends. Special friends, Buzz and Jewell Wilson, Greg and Jan Campbell.

The family will receive friends 1-4 P.M. Sunday, February 23, 2020 with funeral service to follow at 4 P.M. Sunday, Cooke-Campbell Mortuary Chapel, Rev. Jerry Baltimore officiating with music by Greg and Jan Campbell. Interment to follow at Pleasant View Cemetery, Maynardville. Arrangements by Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mandy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -