Mandy Moore Dover
Corryton - Mandy Moore Dover-age 60 of Corryton passed away Thursday morning, February 20, 2020 at her home. She attended Little Flat Creek Baptist Church. Preceded in death by parents, Henry and Annie Moore; brother, Hobert Moore; mother-in-law, Emaline Dover.
Survivors: loving husband of 26 years, Matt Dover of Corryton; son, Jody Henegar of LaFollette; daughter, Brandi Brown of Corryton; sons, Mikey Dover of Cummings, Georgia; Marty Dover of Jasper, Alabama. Sister, Frances Smith of Caryville; sister-in-law, Vicie Amerson of Jasper, Alabama. Five grandchildren, Brandon Dover, RaeLeigh Henegar, Braden Dover, Brandon Brown and DeShawn Brown. Several nieces, nephews and a host of friends. Special friends, Buzz and Jewell Wilson, Greg and Jan Campbell.
The family will receive friends 1-4 P.M. Sunday, February 23, 2020 with funeral service to follow at 4 P.M. Sunday, Cooke-Campbell Mortuary Chapel, Rev. Jerry Baltimore officiating with music by Greg and Jan Campbell. Interment to follow at Pleasant View Cemetery, Maynardville. Arrangements by Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2020