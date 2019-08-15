|
Dr. Manuel De La Rocha
Knoxville - Dr. Manuel De La Rocha, age 88, passed away on Saturday, August 10 at NHC in Farragut. He was born in Cajamarca Peru on September 14, 1930 to Antonio and Maria De La Rocha. He graduated from medical school at the University of San Marcos and moved to the United States to do his residency in Psychiatry at St. Mary's hospital in Knoxville, Tn. While there he met his future wife, Mary Black, whom he married on June 26, 1959. They soon moved to Baltimore Md. where Dr. De La Rocha worked at Spring Grove State Hospital and finished his residency at John Hopkins. He moved to Minnesota and worked at Fairview Hospital for a year before moving to Memphis to work for one year at the VA hospital. Dr. De La Rocha moved back to Baltimore Md. where he returned to Spring Grove State Hospital for 4 years. While there he became Board Certified in Psychiatry. After moving to the Eastern Shore of Md., he worked at Eastern Shore State Hospital for 4 years. Dr. De La Rocha returned to Knoxville, TN, where he worked at Lake Shore State Hospital, eventually becoming chief of staff. He also worked at Overlook Clinic, had his own private practice and was a member of the Joint Commission. He is survived by his wife Mary De La Rocha, sons Tony De La Rocha, Ashley De La Rocha, Francis De La Rocha and daughter Christine Cunningham. He is survived by 8 grandchildren and two great grandchildren. He loved his family and will be dearly missed by many whose lives he touched. Family will receive friends Friday 6pm to 7pm at Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel with a memorial service to immediately follow at 7pm.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 15, 2019