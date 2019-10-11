Services
Kingston - Manuel Garza, age 68 of Kingston passed away October 10, 2019 at his home. Manuel was a member of Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in Oliver Springs. He was preceded in death by his mother, Eva Herrera. Survived by his wife of 20 years, Teresa Garza; children and spouses, Elizabeth and Michael Grogan, and William Michael-Paul Anderson; grandchildren: Addy Anderson, Delaney, Malachi, Liam and Max Grogan; sisters, Laura and Marina; several nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. Family and friends will gather at 4 p.m. on Sunday, October 13th at New Midway Baptist Church Cemetery for graveside services with Rev. Garvin Walls and Rev. Rod Garrett officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to help with funeral expenses. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019
