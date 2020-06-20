Manwell Patillo Sr.
Knoxville - Manwell B. Patillo Sr., avid fisher, voracious card player and all-around great man, passed away on June 19, 2020 at the age of 77 at his home in Knoxville, Tennessee.
Manwell was born on September 12, 1942 in Plainfield, New Jersey. He spent many years of his life serving the country, including three years in the Army and 11 years in the Air Force, and served four years in Vietnam. After relocating to Knoxville, he worked at the Oak Ridge National Laboratory where he retired after 34 years so he could focus on fishing, trying to figure out how to set the alarm on his smartphone, and, primarily, putting the "beat 'em up" on his family members and friends during card games. Those weren't his only passions, though. He was also passionate about his sobriety, becoming an active member of Alcoholics Anonymous for 40 years, supporting many local groups. He was the cofounder of the Back to Basics group and Serenity Club of Oak Ridge, as well as the co-founder of Park 40 West Knoxville. He could always be counted on to share his story and lend an ear or a hand to people struggling with sobriety.
AA was also where he met his soulmate, Caroline Patillo, his wife of 29 years and his most fervent teammate in the game of cards and in life. Although, when they played against each other it could make the Hatfield and McCoy feud look like a minor skirmish. But their love and commitment to each other was apparent to anyone who knew them, and even a game of spades, hand-and-foot, UNO, or her movie selections, couldn't dampen that.
Manwell will be dearly missed by everyone who knew him, not to mention by the accountant of the local Cheddar's and whoever is responsible for ensuring live crabs make it to Tennessee. But he truly enjoyed spending time with family and friends and his love for those around him was felt in everything he did. His competitive nature never belied his big heart. He loved showing off pictures of his grandchildren and sharing their success stories and he was always there to offer sage and loving advice to those who needed it. He was also always willing to forgive you for beating him at cards (after a few hours).
Manwell was preceded in death by grandson Johnathan Hibdon. He is survived by his wife Caroline Patillo; son Manwell Patillo Jr. and wife Sherri of Raleigh, N.C.; daughter Marilynn Patillo of Virginia Beach, Va.; stepdaughters Charity Naud and husband Alan of Sandy Ridge, N.C.; Paris Moulden of Jacksonville, Fla.; Elizabeth Moulden of Knoxville, TN; and Mara Budd of Jacksonville, Fla.; grandchildren Swanniqua Smith, Phillip Hibdon, Tre Manwell Patillo, Jay Saunders, Tiana Patillo, Mikel Moulden, Katie Woollens and Josephine Budd; and four greatgrandchildren.
A memorial service will be Sunday June 28, 2020 at 6:00pm at Weaver Funeral Home. Please wear a mask if you have been traveling for the safety of the family. The interment will be at a later date at East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery. Condolences may be left at www.weaverfuneralservices.com. Weaver Funeral home 5815 Western Ave. Knoxville, TN 37921
Knoxville - Manwell B. Patillo Sr., avid fisher, voracious card player and all-around great man, passed away on June 19, 2020 at the age of 77 at his home in Knoxville, Tennessee.
Manwell was born on September 12, 1942 in Plainfield, New Jersey. He spent many years of his life serving the country, including three years in the Army and 11 years in the Air Force, and served four years in Vietnam. After relocating to Knoxville, he worked at the Oak Ridge National Laboratory where he retired after 34 years so he could focus on fishing, trying to figure out how to set the alarm on his smartphone, and, primarily, putting the "beat 'em up" on his family members and friends during card games. Those weren't his only passions, though. He was also passionate about his sobriety, becoming an active member of Alcoholics Anonymous for 40 years, supporting many local groups. He was the cofounder of the Back to Basics group and Serenity Club of Oak Ridge, as well as the co-founder of Park 40 West Knoxville. He could always be counted on to share his story and lend an ear or a hand to people struggling with sobriety.
AA was also where he met his soulmate, Caroline Patillo, his wife of 29 years and his most fervent teammate in the game of cards and in life. Although, when they played against each other it could make the Hatfield and McCoy feud look like a minor skirmish. But their love and commitment to each other was apparent to anyone who knew them, and even a game of spades, hand-and-foot, UNO, or her movie selections, couldn't dampen that.
Manwell will be dearly missed by everyone who knew him, not to mention by the accountant of the local Cheddar's and whoever is responsible for ensuring live crabs make it to Tennessee. But he truly enjoyed spending time with family and friends and his love for those around him was felt in everything he did. His competitive nature never belied his big heart. He loved showing off pictures of his grandchildren and sharing their success stories and he was always there to offer sage and loving advice to those who needed it. He was also always willing to forgive you for beating him at cards (after a few hours).
Manwell was preceded in death by grandson Johnathan Hibdon. He is survived by his wife Caroline Patillo; son Manwell Patillo Jr. and wife Sherri of Raleigh, N.C.; daughter Marilynn Patillo of Virginia Beach, Va.; stepdaughters Charity Naud and husband Alan of Sandy Ridge, N.C.; Paris Moulden of Jacksonville, Fla.; Elizabeth Moulden of Knoxville, TN; and Mara Budd of Jacksonville, Fla.; grandchildren Swanniqua Smith, Phillip Hibdon, Tre Manwell Patillo, Jay Saunders, Tiana Patillo, Mikel Moulden, Katie Woollens and Josephine Budd; and four greatgrandchildren.
A memorial service will be Sunday June 28, 2020 at 6:00pm at Weaver Funeral Home. Please wear a mask if you have been traveling for the safety of the family. The interment will be at a later date at East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery. Condolences may be left at www.weaverfuneralservices.com. Weaver Funeral home 5815 Western Ave. Knoxville, TN 37921
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.