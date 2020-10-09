Marc Timothy Sellers



Knoxville - Marc Timothy Sellers, 56, of Knoxville, TN passed away in the early morning hours of September 11th. While born in Jennings, LA he spent the majority of his childhood in Cleveland, TN. Marc was a Physician's Assistant and an avid outdoorsmen, his passion for the outdoors continued from childhood well into adulthood. He spent much of his free time rock climbing, white-water rafting, and kayaking in many different parts of the world but he spent most of his time at his beloved Ocoee River. Marc has now joined his grandfather (Clyde), his father (David), and his brother (Matt) who passed before him. He leaves behind his mother (Jeannie Sellers) and his two sons (Josh and Eli Sellers). A memorial celebrating Marc's life will be held in the spring at his mother's home in Knoxville.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store