Marcella Cabage
Marcella Cabage

Knoxville - Marcella A. Cabage - age 92, of Knoxville, passed away Friday, October 16, 2020 at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center. She was a member of Cedar Lane United Methodist Church.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband who she missed dearly, Herbert Cabage; parents, Arthur and Maude Adams; brothers, Don and Charles Adams.

Survivors: daughters, Linda Pevy, Brenda (John) Marshall, and Nancy Campbell; grandchildren, Jason (Danette) Marshall, Chuck (Misty) Pevy, Greg Marshall, Jill (Ryan) Drisgula, Jenny (Jay) Short, Kristen Campbell, and Brenna Campbell; great-grandchildren, Lexi and Leir Pevy, Madalyn and Eva Marshall, Lucas Campbell, Alex and Eli Drisgula, Max, R.J. and Lindy Short; brother, Bob (Deanie) Adams; sister-in-law, Jean Adams; several nieces and nephews and many loving friends.

The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff of Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center 2 North and 8 North who lovingly cared for her. Friends may call at their convenience Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Stevens Mortuary. Family and friends will meet 10:45 a.m. Monday at Highland Memorial Park for an 11:00 a.m. graveside service and interment with Pastor Richard Richter officiating. Mother loved flowers and we ask that you plant a flower or give flowers to someone in her memory. Memorials may be made to, Cedar Lane United Methodist Church, 714 Cedar Lane, Knoxville, TN 37912. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Serving the family, Stevens Mortuary, Oglewood Avenue at North Broadway. Mrs. Cabage's guest book is available at www.stevensmortuaryinc.com






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
18
Calling hours
11:00 - 05:00 PM
Stevens Mortuary
OCT
19
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Highland Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Stevens Mortuary
1304 Oglewood Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37917
(865) 524-0331
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
October 16, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of Stevens Mortuary
