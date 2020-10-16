Marcella Cabage
Knoxville - Marcella A. Cabage - age 92, of Knoxville, passed away Friday, October 16, 2020 at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center. She was a member of Cedar Lane United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband who she missed dearly, Herbert Cabage; parents, Arthur and Maude Adams; brothers, Don and Charles Adams.
Survivors: daughters, Linda Pevy, Brenda (John) Marshall, and Nancy Campbell; grandchildren, Jason (Danette) Marshall, Chuck (Misty) Pevy, Greg Marshall, Jill (Ryan) Drisgula, Jenny (Jay) Short, Kristen Campbell, and Brenna Campbell; great-grandchildren, Lexi and Leir Pevy, Madalyn and Eva Marshall, Lucas Campbell, Alex and Eli Drisgula, Max, R.J. and Lindy Short; brother, Bob (Deanie) Adams; sister-in-law, Jean Adams; several nieces and nephews and many loving friends.
The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff of Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center 2 North and 8 North who lovingly cared for her. Friends may call at their convenience Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Stevens Mortuary. Family and friends will meet 10:45 a.m. Monday at Highland Memorial Park for an 11:00 a.m. graveside service and interment with Pastor Richard Richter officiating. Mother loved flowers and we ask that you plant a flower or give flowers to someone in her memory. Memorials may be made to, Cedar Lane United Methodist Church, 714 Cedar Lane, Knoxville, TN 37912. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Serving the family, Stevens Mortuary, Oglewood Avenue at North Broadway. Mrs. Cabage's guest book is available at www.stevensmortuaryinc.com