|
|
Marcia Belle Black
Mascot, TN
Marcia Belle Evans Black - age 87 of Mascot, TN passed away at home with family by her side on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, after a ten-year battle with Alzheimer's. Marcia was a 78-year member of Mascot United Methodist Church. She was the oldest living member of the church until her death. For many years, she was a
member of the Mascot Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star. Marcia enjoyed life and people. Along with her
fabulous sense of humor, she loved to eat chocolate, drink coffee, read (especially the New York Times), and swinging in her porch swing. Our lives have been better because of her. She will be greatly missed by her family and faithful dog, Dixie. Marcia was the daughter of the late Mark Hamilton and Alta Marie Evans. Preceded in death by her husband, Floyd Black; sisters, Frances Bateman and Elizabeth Hicks; brothers, Samuel, Mark and Charles Evans and Howard Hicks. Survived by daughters, Diane (Gary) Ellis, caregiver, Cheryl Black, and Susan (Bert) Lampson; son, David Black, caregiver; granddaughters, Heather Ellis (Brandon) Banks, Dr. Carrie Ellis (Frank) Colandro, Emma Lampson, Ila Lampson and Ellie Lampson; great grandchildren, Ellis Banks, Lizzie Banks, Lilah Banks, Andrew Colandro; special niece, Sharon Bateman; several other nieces and nephews; adopted son, William Blackburn; and special friend, Jeff Dixon. Special thanks to caregiver, Sheila Hamilton; friend, Patty Akins for the great meals; and Amedisys Hospice Care. Family and friends will meet 11:15 AM Friday, May 3, 2019, at East TN Veterans Cemetery-Lyons View for a 11:30 AM memorial service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Pat Summitt Clinic, 1932 Alcoa Hwy, Bldg. C, Suite 150, Knoxville, TN 37920. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 3, 2019