Marcus D. Welcome
Marcus D. Welcome

Marcus D. Welcome departed this life July 14, 2020. Marcus was born to mother, Ibery Welcome and father, Orvwell McMillian in 1965.

He attended school in Knoxville, TN. He did construction work and was a handy worker. He had a heart of gold.

Preceded in death by his parents.

Marcus is survived by his wife, Marie Welcome, brother, Gene Welcome, aunt, Kathi Welcome, and a host of other relatives and friends.

Family will receive friends, 2:00-2:30 p.m., Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Jarnigan's Chapel; Celebration of Life, 2:30 p.m., Rev. Dr. Harold A. Middlebrook, Officiating.

Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY

www.jarnigansmortuary.com




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jul. 17 to Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Visitation
02:00 - 02:30 PM
Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
JUL
18
Celebration of Life
02:30 PM
Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
Funeral services provided by
Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
2823 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37914
865-524-5575
