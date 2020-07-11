1/1
Marcus "Mark" Rogers
Marcus "Mark" Rogers

Loudon - Marcus "Mark" Rogers, age 48, of Loudon, passed away from a heart attack on July 9, 2020.

He is preceded in death by his father, George Rogers; step-son, Brandon Harmon; maternal grandparents, Fred Lee and Helen Wallace Lee; paternal grandparents, Carl and Ruby Rogers; uncle, Roger Lee.

He is survived by his wife, Brenda Harmon; sons, Benjamin Rogers and Austin Rogers; step-son, Scott Harmon; mother, Pat Rogers and Tony Smith; Aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family.

Friends and family may visit between the hours of 9am-5pm on Monday July 13, 2020 at Loudon Funeral Home. Graveside services will be Tuesday July 14, 2020 at 2pm at Mt. Zion Church Cemetery.




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jul. 11 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Visitation
09:00 - 05:00 PM
Loudon Funeral Home and Cremations
JUL
14
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Mt. Zion Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Loudon Funeral Home and Cremations
2048 Mulberry St
Loudon, TN 37774
(865) 458-6441
