Marcus "Mark" Rogers



Loudon - Marcus "Mark" Rogers, age 48, of Loudon, passed away from a heart attack on July 9, 2020.



He is preceded in death by his father, George Rogers; step-son, Brandon Harmon; maternal grandparents, Fred Lee and Helen Wallace Lee; paternal grandparents, Carl and Ruby Rogers; uncle, Roger Lee.



He is survived by his wife, Brenda Harmon; sons, Benjamin Rogers and Austin Rogers; step-son, Scott Harmon; mother, Pat Rogers and Tony Smith; Aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family.



Friends and family may visit between the hours of 9am-5pm on Monday July 13, 2020 at Loudon Funeral Home. Graveside services will be Tuesday July 14, 2020 at 2pm at Mt. Zion Church Cemetery.









