1/1
Margaret Alice Scott Pierce
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret Alice Scott Pierce

Stokesdale, NC - Margaret Alice Scott ("Peggy") Pierce, 91, passed away on Thursday evening, September 24, at Countryside Village in Stokesdale, NC.

A memorial service will be held at 11 am on Saturday, October 3 at Forbis & Dick in Stokesdale. Interment at Arlington National Cemetery will follow at a later date. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service, at the funeral home.

Peggy was born September 18, 1929, in Knoxville, Tennessee, where she lived for 50 years, marrying a dashing fighter pilot and dance instructor (Marshall) and raising two sons (Marshall III and Tom). They moved to Hemet, CA, where they retired and lived for 30 years before moving to Stokesdale ten years ago. Peggy was known for her unfiltered wit, her authentic grace, and her indomitable spirit. She met every circumstance with a rare blend of disarming humor and fierce resolve.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lila Mae Chapman and Fredrick I. Scott, her brother, Jimmy Scott, and by her husband of 62 years, Marshall C. Pierce, Jr.

Surviving are her brother, Fred Scott, Jr., two sons, Marshall C. Pierce III (Shana) and Thomas Pierce (Jonita), six grandchildren, Ryan, Alex (Tessa), Seth (Ashley), Drew (Kristen), Zack (Susanna), and Bridet (Jacob), two step-grandchildren, Emma Scott (Chris) and Sam, and five great-grandchildren, Lydia, Levi, Natalie, Christopher, and Jaclyn.

Donations in her memory may be made to Friends of the Smokies, at www.friendsofthesmokies.org.

You are invited to share memories or offer condolences at www.forbisanddick.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sep. 26 to Sep. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved