|
|
Margaret Allison "Peggy" Woodall
Margaret Allison "Peggy" Woodall, age 68, passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020, at Macon Community Hospital, Lafayette, Tennessee, after a brief illness. Peggy was born in Newark, Delaware, on March 5, 1952. She lived in Blacksburg, Virginia, for many years with her mother, where she graduated from Blacksburg High School and New River Community College. Peggy was a faithful Christian and a member of Blacksburg Church of Christ for many years. She enjoyed singing, especially at church. Her hobbies included crocheting and playing the piano. Upon her mother's retirement, they moved to Knoxville, where she was a member of West Knoxville Church of Christ. After her mother's death in 2003, she lived in several places in Middle Tennessee before moving to the Palace Care and Rehab in Red Boiling Springs in 2013. She was active in all the social activities at the nursing home, and particularly enjoyed doing crafts and playing bingo.
Peggy maintained a cheerful disposition toward everyone who knew her. You could count on a big smile and warm welcome whenever you saw her. She quickly made friends wherever she lived, and maintained correspondence with many of her relatives and friends throughout her life. She will be missed by everyone who knew her, but she is now in a better place with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Peggy was preceded in death by her parents, Noel Woodall and Eleanor Allison Woodall, and stepmother, Daisy Woodall. She is survived by her two brothers, Doug Woodall (Gloria) of Powell, Tennessee, and Dana Woodall (Suzanne) of Oliver Springs; nieces Rebecca Woodall-Winton (Chris), and Albany Woodall; nephews John Woodall, Matthew Woodall, and Austin Woodall (Nikki). In addition, Peggy was Great Aunt to Chris Winton Jr., Heaven Woodall, Darias Woodall, Mya Winton, Gabrielle Moser, and Dominique Coleman, along with Mia, Arie, Dawson, and Roman Woodall.
The family would like to express their thanks to the staff at Palace Care and Rehab for their caring support of Margaret. She will be buried next to her mother in Woodhaven Memorial Gardens, 160 Edgemoor Road, Powell, where a private graveside service will be held. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
To share your thoughts and condolences please go to www.woodhavenfh.com
Woodhaven Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens is honored to serve the Peggy Woodall Family.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020