Margaret Ann (Gee) Black
Knoxville - Margaret Ann (Gee) Black 72 of Knoxville went to be with the Lord Saturday July 25, 2020. Ann was loved by so many, she had a very kind and giving heart. Her family was her life, she had many accomplishments. Ann operated Black & Snyder with her husband and sons. Also partnered and operated Family Homes on Clinton Hwy with her husband and brother. What Ann loved most was cooking and feeding people so she opened a restaurant and named it Ann's Kitchen. She had an open door policy at her home and everyone was welcome. She was preceded in death by husband, Arvin Black; parents, Grant and Wildean Snyder; brother, Hershel Snyder. Ann is survived by sons and daughters-in-laws, Marty (Sherrie) Black, Shane (Brooke) Black and daughter, Chasity (Steven Goforth) Black; grandchildren, Holly Baxter and Cayden Black; great-grandchildren, Heidi and Hunter Baxter; sister and brother-in-law, Peggy (Bill) Bolinger. Special friend, Scott Cupp and several nieces and nephews. The family will have a call at convenience Tuesday July 28, 2020 at Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home from 12-5 p.m. Family and friends will meet Wednesday July 29, 2020 at Lynnhurst Cemetery for a 1:00 p.m. graveside service with Pastor Rob Patrick officiating. Condolences may be offered at www.berrylynnhurstfuneralhome.com