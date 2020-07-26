1/1
Margaret Ann (Gee) Black
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret Ann (Gee) Black

Knoxville - Margaret Ann (Gee) Black 72 of Knoxville went to be with the Lord Saturday July 25, 2020. Ann was loved by so many, she had a very kind and giving heart. Her family was her life, she had many accomplishments. Ann operated Black & Snyder with her husband and sons. Also partnered and operated Family Homes on Clinton Hwy with her husband and brother. What Ann loved most was cooking and feeding people so she opened a restaurant and named it Ann's Kitchen. She had an open door policy at her home and everyone was welcome. She was preceded in death by husband, Arvin Black; parents, Grant and Wildean Snyder; brother, Hershel Snyder. Ann is survived by sons and daughters-in-laws, Marty (Sherrie) Black, Shane (Brooke) Black and daughter, Chasity (Steven Goforth) Black; grandchildren, Holly Baxter and Cayden Black; great-grandchildren, Heidi and Hunter Baxter; sister and brother-in-law, Peggy (Bill) Bolinger. Special friend, Scott Cupp and several nieces and nephews. The family will have a call at convenience Tuesday July 28, 2020 at Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home from 12-5 p.m. Family and friends will meet Wednesday July 29, 2020 at Lynnhurst Cemetery for a 1:00 p.m. graveside service with Pastor Rob Patrick officiating. Condolences may be offered at www.berrylynnhurstfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jul. 26 to Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Calling hours
12:00 - 05:00 PM
Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
29
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Lynnhurst Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home | Lynnhurst Cemetery
2300 West Adair Drive
Knoxville, TN 37918
8656898888
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home | Lynnhurst Cemetery

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved