Margaret Ann Ledford
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret Ann Ledford

Knoxville - Margaret Ann "Peggy" Ledford, age 90 of Knoxville, went to her Heavenly home to be with Jesus, on June 17, 2020. Preceded in death by her daughter, Peggy Sue Lewis, "Bunny". She will be missed dearly by her devoted husband of 60 years, James "Jim" Ledford; children, Jeff Ledford and wife Gina, Laurie Jansen and husband Jeff, Julie Duncan and son-in-law Jimmie Lewis; former son-in-law, Don Duncan; brother, David Garrett and sister, Linda Cook. Peggy was beautiful inside and out and leaves behind many loving family members and friends. Family will receive friends at Weaver Funeral Home Saturday, from 12:00-2:00 pm. Family and friends will reconvene at 3:45 pm at Oak Ridge Memorial Park for a 4:00 pm graveside service. Condolences are welcome at weaverfuneralservices.com

Weaver Funeral Home

5815 Western Ave.

Knoxville, TN 37921




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 18 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Weaver Funeral Home
5815 Western Ave
Knoxville, TN 379212208
8655883868
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 18, 2020
With deepest sympathy, you are in our thoughts and prayers.
The Staff of Weaver Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved