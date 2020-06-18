Margaret Ann Ledford
Knoxville - Margaret Ann "Peggy" Ledford, age 90 of Knoxville, went to her Heavenly home to be with Jesus, on June 17, 2020. Preceded in death by her daughter, Peggy Sue Lewis, "Bunny". She will be missed dearly by her devoted husband of 60 years, James "Jim" Ledford; children, Jeff Ledford and wife Gina, Laurie Jansen and husband Jeff, Julie Duncan and son-in-law Jimmie Lewis; former son-in-law, Don Duncan; brother, David Garrett and sister, Linda Cook. Peggy was beautiful inside and out and leaves behind many loving family members and friends. Family will receive friends at Weaver Funeral Home Saturday, from 12:00-2:00 pm. Family and friends will reconvene at 3:45 pm at Oak Ridge Memorial Park for a 4:00 pm graveside service. Condolences are welcome at weaverfuneralservices.com
Weaver Funeral Home
5815 Western Ave.
Knoxville, TN 37921
Knoxville - Margaret Ann "Peggy" Ledford, age 90 of Knoxville, went to her Heavenly home to be with Jesus, on June 17, 2020. Preceded in death by her daughter, Peggy Sue Lewis, "Bunny". She will be missed dearly by her devoted husband of 60 years, James "Jim" Ledford; children, Jeff Ledford and wife Gina, Laurie Jansen and husband Jeff, Julie Duncan and son-in-law Jimmie Lewis; former son-in-law, Don Duncan; brother, David Garrett and sister, Linda Cook. Peggy was beautiful inside and out and leaves behind many loving family members and friends. Family will receive friends at Weaver Funeral Home Saturday, from 12:00-2:00 pm. Family and friends will reconvene at 3:45 pm at Oak Ridge Memorial Park for a 4:00 pm graveside service. Condolences are welcome at weaverfuneralservices.com
Weaver Funeral Home
5815 Western Ave.
Knoxville, TN 37921
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 18 to Jun. 21, 2020.