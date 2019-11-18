|
|
Margaret Ann Phelps Kidwell
Knoxville - Margaret Ann Phelps Kidwell age 86 passed away Sunday, November 17, 2019. Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of His Saints! Our cherished and precious mother departed this life while surrounded by her devoted family. She was lovingly known by us as Mammy. Our hearts are broken and desolate at her passing and words can't express our family's grief. A lifetime spent caring for others including her elderly mother and her terminally ill brother Bill. Known as a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, her life exemplified that of sacrifice and of a nurturing heart. She spent many long hours working in textile industry to provide for her family. She retired from Palm Beach Manufacturing. Our mother battled so courageously over the past several years with many health issues and chronic illnesses. Her favorite pastime was sitting with her grandson and great-grandson watching Atlanta Braves Baseball. Preceded in death by parents, Frank and Hattie Phelps and 6 siblings. Survived by children, Brenda Ridener (Ronnie) and Glenda Walker (Jessie) and grandson, Jeremiah Dixon (Sarah) and 5 step grandchildren; great-grandson, Conner Dixon and 6 step great- grandchildren; special cousin, Vera Lynn Poore; devoted friends, Jim and Rosemary Kidwell; special caregivers, Rosemary Kidwell, Brook Miracle, and Sarah Dixon. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com. Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel 4131 E. Emory Rd Knoxville, TN 37938.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 18 to Nov. 24, 2019