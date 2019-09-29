Services
Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home | Lynnhurst Cemetery
2300 West Adair Drive
Knoxville, TN 37918
(865) 689-8888
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home | Lynnhurst Cemetery
2300 West Adair Drive
Knoxville, TN 37918
View Map
Graveside service
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Greenwood Cemetery
Tazewell Pike
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Arnwine
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Arnwine


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret Arnwine Obituary
Margaret Arnwine

Knoxville - Arnwine, Margaret J. 83 of Knoxville, TN went to be with the Lord Friday, September 27, 2019. She was a member of Bethel Baptist Church. Margaret retired from the Knox County school system. She was preceded in death by spouse, Charles Arnwine; son, Steve Arnwine; siblings, Jack Thomas, Jane McDonald. Margaret is survived by children, Michelle (Mark) Whited, Randy (Sharon) Arnwine; grandchildren, Anna-Marie (AJ) Whited, Dillon Arnwine, Jessica Reece, Erin Whited, Jacob Arnwine; several great grandchildren, brother, Harold Thomas; special friend Sally Davis; nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends Monday, September 30th from 5-7pm at Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home. Graveside service will take place Tuesday, October 1st at 11am meeting at Greenwood Cemetery on Tazewell Pike. Rev. Wesley Pursiful officiating.

Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home 2300 W. Adair Dr. Knoxville, TN 37918 (865) 689-8888 www.berrylynnhurst.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now