|
|
Margaret Arnwine
Knoxville - Arnwine, Margaret J. 83 of Knoxville, TN went to be with the Lord Friday, September 27, 2019. She was a member of Bethel Baptist Church. Margaret retired from the Knox County school system. She was preceded in death by spouse, Charles Arnwine; son, Steve Arnwine; siblings, Jack Thomas, Jane McDonald. Margaret is survived by children, Michelle (Mark) Whited, Randy (Sharon) Arnwine; grandchildren, Anna-Marie (AJ) Whited, Dillon Arnwine, Jessica Reece, Erin Whited, Jacob Arnwine; several great grandchildren, brother, Harold Thomas; special friend Sally Davis; nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends Monday, September 30th from 5-7pm at Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home. Graveside service will take place Tuesday, October 1st at 11am meeting at Greenwood Cemetery on Tazewell Pike. Rev. Wesley Pursiful officiating.
Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home 2300 W. Adair Dr. Knoxville, TN 37918 (865) 689-8888 www.berrylynnhurst.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 29, 2019