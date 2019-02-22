|
Margaret Atchley Hill
Knoxville, TN
Margaret Atchley Hill passed away February 19, 2019. Margaret was born in Meigs County, Tennessee on November 4, 1920, to Bertha and Leon Atchley. She graduated from Maryville High School and David Lipscomb Junior College. She married William Franklin Hill April 29, 1950. In addition to her parents, Margaret was preceded in death by her husband Frank and son in law Ralph (Ray) Ford, Jr. She is survived by her loving daughter Carolyn Ford of Powell, TN; her granddaughter Michelle (Tate) Ranvek of Knoxville, TN; her grandson Ralph (Marlana) Ford of Corpus Christi, Texas; her great grandchildren, Jade, Kyra, Leah Ranvek and Ryan Ford. Margaret was a member of Laurel Church of Christ in Knoxville. In lieu of flowers, contributions to are appreciated. Family and friends may offer condolences online at www.berryhighlandmemorial.com.
