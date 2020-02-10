Services
Knoxville - Margaret B. Rutherford, of Knoxville, passed away on February 9, 2020. She was of the Methodist faith and worked many years as a sales representative for Belk's and JC Penney. She loved her work, flowers, gardening and home. She was preceded in death by her husband, Alvin "Todd" Rutherford, both parents and 2 sisters and 2 brothers. She is survived by her son Wayne Rutherford and wife Sally; daughters Judy Seale, Janet Mullins and husband John, and Debbie Lamb; grandchildren, Liz Roper, Karen Spear, Chris Rutherford, Jeremy Clapp, Jody Clapp, Nick Lamb and Jake Lamb; and seven great grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 5-7:00 pm Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL. Funeral service will be held 10:00 am Thursday, February 13, 2020 at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL with Chaplain Peter Gakuru officiating. Interment will follow in Lynnhurst Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Westmoreland Health and Rehab Center, 5737 Lyons View Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2020
