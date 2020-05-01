|
Margaret Beeler Walker, age 93 of Corryton, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020 at Beverly Park Place. She was the oldest living and life-long member of Graveston Baptist Church at the time of her passing. She lovingly tended to her flowers, family and farm. Preceded in death by her parents Homer and Minnie Simmons Beeler; husband of 68 years Herbert Walker; siblings Beulah Hubbs and Lowell Beeler. Survived by son Dale Walker (Janice); grandchildren Denise Pollock (Patrick) and Shelley Walker; great-grandchild Madison Pollock; sister, Rozella Goforth. Family and friends may call at their convenience between 9:00am and 4:00pm Sunday, May 3, 2020, at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel. Family and friends will meet 12:45pm Monday, May 4, 2020, at Graveston Baptist Church Cemetery for a 1:00pm graveside service, Pastor Sean Watson officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Graveston Baptist Church, PO Box 45 Corryton, TN 37721. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com
