Margaret Bernice Sutton
Knoxville, TN
Margaret Sutton, age 87 of Knoxville, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 10, 2019. She was a member of Valley Grove Baptist Church. Margaret retired from JFG Coffee Company. She will be remembered for her sweet spirit, love for others and love for the Lord. She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 50 years, Roy Sutton; parents, Curtis Davis and Lannie and sister, Evelyn Thompson. She is survived by her children, Donna Hicks and Kenny Sutton; sister, Louise Ray; brother, Eddie Collins; grand-daughters, Chelsey (Josh) Manis; Caylee, Chloe and a host of friends and extended family. The family would like to thank the staff at West Hills Health and Rehab for the wonderful care they provided. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 from 5:00pm - 7:00pm with a service to follow at Berry Funeral Home, 3704 Chapman Hwy Knoxville. Family and friends will gather at Highland Memorial Cemetery, 5315 Kingston Pike at 10:45am on Thursday, March 14, 2019 for an 11:00am Interment. Officiants: Rev. Tommy Clark and Dr. Guy Smoak. Condolences may be expressed at
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 12, 2019