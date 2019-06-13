Services
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
865-523-4999
Graveside service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
10:45 AM
Roseberry Cemetery
Mascot - Margaret Slagle Black - age 78 of Mascot passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Member of Green Acres Baptist Church. Preceded in death by husband, Curtis Black; parents, Jacob Ralph and Lena McMillan Slagle; granddaughter, Shyanna Rose Black; sisters, Rosa Webster and Hazel Shirley. Survived by son, Curtis Jacob Black; granddaughers, Kaylee Black, Hali Bunch, and Heather Mingie; sisters, Laura Belle Payne, Jean Cate (Glen), Faye Kiser (James Jr.); and special nephews, George and Tim Webster. Family and friends will meet 10:45 AM Friday, June 14, 2019, at Roseberry Cemetery for an 11:00 AM graveside service with Rev. Lee Wayne Grubb officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to , 2900 Rocky Point Dr, Tampa, FL 33607.

www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 13, 2019
