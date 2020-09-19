Margaret Blackburn Herrell
Knoxville - Margaret Blackburn Herrell was born February 13, 1920 and died September 18, 2020. She was a native of Jefferson County, Tennessee, but had lived in Knoxville since 1949. Margaret was a graduate of Carson Newman College and taught school in Jefferson County early in her teaching career before teaching 25 years at Sequoyah Elementary School in Knoxville. She was a member of Fairmont Presbyterian Church prior to the church's closing and served in the church as a Deacon, Elder, Trustee and Sunday School Teacher and was active in the women's work.
Margaret's main interests in life were her family, church, gardening and foreign travel, especially to unusual foreign countries which took her to over 65 different countries. In retirement she served as a volunteer English tutor for Bridge Refugee Center where she became a friend and mentor to many refugees from oppressive foreign countries. Her kindness, compassion and love touched may hearts during her 100 plus years.
Margaret was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Harry V. Herrell, and brothers John Stanley Blackburn and Donald Blackburn. She was the daughter of the late William Edward Blackburn and Bess Newman Blackburn.
Survivors to cherish her memory include nephew Albert Blackburn (Celeste), nieces Jean Brown (Douglas), Martha Archbold (Dennis), Waynah Dunn (Joe) and Diane Southerland and several loved great nieces and nephews.
The family thanks Senior Home Assistance who faithfully provided Margaret with compassionate in-home care for a number of years and UT Hospice for their love, concern and intervention for her health needs.
Arrangements by Rose Mortuary, 1421 North Broadway, Knoxville. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, service and burial at Lynnhurst Cemetery will be private. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com
.