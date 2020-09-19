1/1
Margaret Blackburn Herrell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret Blackburn Herrell

Knoxville - Margaret Blackburn Herrell was born February 13, 1920 and died September 18, 2020. She was a native of Jefferson County, Tennessee, but had lived in Knoxville since 1949. Margaret was a graduate of Carson Newman College and taught school in Jefferson County early in her teaching career before teaching 25 years at Sequoyah Elementary School in Knoxville. She was a member of Fairmont Presbyterian Church prior to the church's closing and served in the church as a Deacon, Elder, Trustee and Sunday School Teacher and was active in the women's work.

Margaret's main interests in life were her family, church, gardening and foreign travel, especially to unusual foreign countries which took her to over 65 different countries. In retirement she served as a volunteer English tutor for Bridge Refugee Center where she became a friend and mentor to many refugees from oppressive foreign countries. Her kindness, compassion and love touched may hearts during her 100 plus years.

Margaret was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Harry V. Herrell, and brothers John Stanley Blackburn and Donald Blackburn. She was the daughter of the late William Edward Blackburn and Bess Newman Blackburn.

Survivors to cherish her memory include nephew Albert Blackburn (Celeste), nieces Jean Brown (Douglas), Martha Archbold (Dennis), Waynah Dunn (Joe) and Diane Southerland and several loved great nieces and nephews.

The family thanks Senior Home Assistance who faithfully provided Margaret with compassionate in-home care for a number of years and UT Hospice for their love, concern and intervention for her health needs.

Arrangements by Rose Mortuary, 1421 North Broadway, Knoxville. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, service and burial at Lynnhurst Cemetery will be private. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sep. 19 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
(865) 523-2121
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved