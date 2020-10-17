1/1
Margaret Blazier
Margaret Blazier

Lenoir City - Margaret E. Blazier, age 93 of Lenoir City, passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020. She was of the Lutheran faith and was retired from Sears

Preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, William "Bill" Blazier and her daughter, Joanie Blazier.

Survived by her daughter, Annie Campbell-Bowers and husband, Michael; grandchildren, Christy Campbell Wiggins and husband, Gordon and Viki Campbell Patrick and her fiancé, Gary Collins; 1 great granddaughter, Kayla Vandergriff and husband, David; 2 great-great grandsons, Zane and Asher; special friends: Jim Scarbrough and his late wife, Mary Jo, Pat and Randy Gouge. A very special thank you to Tom and Karen Law for their care and support given to the family.

Family and friends will gather at 1 p.m. Wednesday, October 21st in the Loudon Co. Memorial Gardens for graveside services with Pastor Eddie Click officiating. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. clickfuneralhome.com






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
21
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Loudon Co. Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
(865) 986-8013
