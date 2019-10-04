|
Margaret Bonnie Wolfenbarger
Knoxville - Margaret Bonnie Wolfenbarger- Knoxville, age 93, passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019. Bonnie was an avid gardener and enjoyed being outside. She was a loving and caring person who loved her gospel. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Enos Wolfenbarger; son, Buddy Wolfenbarger. Bonnie is survived by her sons, Wayne (Pat) Tanksley, Bobby (Yvonne) Wolfenbarger; daughters, Diane Padgett, Nancy (Danny) Rudd, Joyce Castellano; and by a host of family and friends. The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Bridges Funeral Home from 12:00-2:00 PM. Family and friends will meet at Greenwood Cemetery on Saturday at 3:00 PM for the interment. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Oct. 4, 2019