Margaret C. Brown
Knoxville, TN
Margaret C Brown, age 83 peacefully joined her dearest friends and loved ones and the Blessed Mother on February 19, 2019.
Born February 4, 1936 in Butler, PA, Margaret (Margie) went on to fulfil her love of numbers, eventually to become the Comptroller for the City of Stamford, CT. It was there that she met her dear friend Marion O'Domirok. A longtime resident of Farragut TN, she was preceded in death by her mother and father, Clarence and Anna (Ehrman) Brown, her dear friends and companions, Marion O'Domirok and Phyllis A Ide.
She leaves behind her dear friend, Jean Burton of Conneaut, OH, and so many who loved her and will miss her from St. John Neumann Catholic Church and All Saints Catholic Church.
Per the deceased request there will be no calling hours.
A Memorial Mass will be held on Monday, February 25, 2019 at 9:30 AM at St. John Neumann Catholic Church.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Ladies of Charity c/o St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 633 St John Court, Farragut, TN 37934.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24, 2019