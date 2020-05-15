Services
Hux Lipford Funeral Home
300 West Main Street
Mountain City, TN 37683
(423) 727-9221
Margaret Caroline Shoun Burkey


1946 - 2020
Margaret Caroline Shoun Burkey Obituary
Margaret Caroline Shoun Burkey

Knoxville - We are saddened to announce the passing of Margaret Caroline Shoun Burkey, age 73, of Knoxville, TN and formerly of Mountain City on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at her residence.

Born in Mountain City, Tennessee, on September 26, 1946, to the late Jack and Gertrude Bales Shoun. Caroline attended Johnson County schools and graduated from Johnson County High School in 1964. She also attended Virginia Intermont College and East Tennessee State University.

Caroline made her home in Knoxville, where she was a realtor, auctioneer, and antiques dealer. A very talented, artistic, creative person, Caroline enjoyed writing poetry and painting. Later in life she was a care giver. Caroline was of the Baptist faith.

She is survived by one brother, Tommy Jack Shoun and wife Nancy; One sister, Jane Ann Shoun Mcgee and husband, Tom. She also leaves two nephews, T.J Shoun and Judd Shoun and wife Kellie. One Niece, Sarah Ann McGee. One Great Niece, Merritt Grace Shoun also survives.

The family wishes to acknowledge Doug and Sara Yoakley as very special, helpful friends and the excellent care givers and hospice nurses.

A private family service was held Tuesday, May 12, 2020 and conducted by Rick Thomason at Sunset Memorial Park in Mountain City, Tennessee.

Memorial donations may be made to : Covenant Home Care and Hospice, 3003 Lake Brook Blvd #101, Knoxville, Tennessee 37909

Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.huxlipfordfh.com

Professional services for the Shoun family are being provided by Hux & Lipford Funeral Home, Mountain City, TN.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 15 to May 16, 2020
