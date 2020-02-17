|
Margaret Coe Plumlee Cagle
Knoxville -
Margaret Coe Plumlee Cagle, age 97, of Knoxville, peacefully passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020 at her home. She was the firstborn of Eulas Newton and Georgia Belle Stone Plumlee and was welcomed into this world on January 8, 1923 in Celina, Tennessee. Raised by parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles on the Proctor Creek family farm, Margaret's early life included playing marbles, gathering eggs, roaming fields, milking cows, shearing sheep, plowing rows with Jess and Bryant, the mules, and gathering with family and friends for hog-killing time.
At the age of five, Margaret contracted the dreaded bacterial meningitis. Through prayers and a young doctor's willingness to go against principle by administering an excessive dose of an emerging medication, she miraculously survived. Margaret was truly meant to have an impact on this world.
She graduated Valedictorian of her Celina High School Class in 1939 and at the age of sixteen began her journey through Tennessee Polytechnic Institute in Cookeville, TN. As a country girl from Celina, she did not realize that she should have any limitations. Margaret was President of the Student Council, '42-43; Editor of the Tech newspaper, "Oracle", '42-'43; Who's Who, '41-'43; President of the Y.W.C.A., '41-'43; and lastly, Valedictorian of the T.P.I. Class of 1943, just to name a few of her accomplishments.
After graduating in 1943, Margaret was employed in Hampton, VA by the National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics at Langley Field as a mathematician. Margaret married Charles D. Cagle, her beau from Tech, on August 3, 1944. Both Margaret and Charles worked in Oak Ridge as participants in the Manhattan Project of World War II. After working three years in the Y-12 facility in Oak Ridge, Margaret ventured into the lofty career of motherhood. From 1947 to 1960, Margaret gave birth to six children, 5 girls and 1 lonely boy. Whew!
A devout Christian, Margaret was a member of the Karns Church of Christ for 65 years. Bringing her children and grandchildren to Church and to Christ were her top priorities. Nothing could stand in her way, not even an enormous turkey striking and rolling across her vehicle. She once received a speeding ticket when rushing to teach at Vacation Bible School dressed as Mary Magdalene.
As her children grew, Margaret served often as Girl Scout Leader, Volunteer School Nurse, and everyone's Favorite Substitute Teacher, especially at Karns High School. Her drive to learn and to excel brought her back to school at the University of Tennessee where she earned her Masters in 1982. She held positions at the Knoxville Christian School and Pellissippi State where she was selected as "Teacher of the Year." Margaret was considered to be the "favorite mathematics tutor" of Knoxville, TN. Margaret was a fervent gardener, a fabulous cook and her table was always open to family and friends. Such a remarkable woman!
II Timothy 4:7 "I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith."
Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, E.N. and Georgia (Stone) Plumlee; husband, Charles D. Cagle; three brothers, Louis Plumlee, Jack Plumlee and Carl Plumlee; one sister, Louise Plumlee Hayes; and one grandchild, Wayne Sharp.
She is survived by five daughters and one son: Betty Hart and husband, Brad of Knoxville, TN; Charles Cagle and wife, Mary Ann of Oak Ridge, TN; Debbie Stanton and husband, Don of Mascot, TN; Margie Weatherford and husband, Ben of Murfreesboro, TN; Cathy Cagle of Clinton, TN; Becky Cagle of Knoxville, TN; 12 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren, along with a host of other family and friends who mourn her passing.
Visitation will be Thursday evening, February 20 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Weaver Funeral Home. Funeral services will begin at 7:00 PM with Edwin Jones and Don Denton officiating. Graveside services and burial at the Plumlee Family Cemetery (1716 Clay Co Hwy) in Celina, TN will take place on Friday, February 21 at 1:00 PM CST. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the Karns Church of Christ Library or the Southeast Institute of Biblical Studies, both at 6612 Beaver Ridge Road, Knoxville, TN 37931. Condolences are welcome at www.weaverfuneralservices.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020