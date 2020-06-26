Margaret Creswell ClevengerKnoxville - Margaret Creswell Clevenger, Knoxville, age 91, left this world and arrived at her true home with the Lord on June 25, 2020. She was born on February 9, 1929 and grew up in a hard-working and loving family on a cherished family farm, located on the banks of the French Broad River in the Boyds Creek Community of Sevier County. Margaret came to faith in Christ, and was rescued by His costly love, at an early age. She never wavered in her faith, even as she walked out the final parts of her earthly journey which were not always easy. She was a member Cedar Springs Presbyterian Church which she loved. Margaret married the love of her life, A. E. (Ben) Clevenger, on June 26, 1949. They enjoyed a full life together, with Margaret caring for Ben with such selflessness and beauty during his battle with Alzheimer's disease until his passing on May 24, 2013. With Margaret's farm upbringing deeply engrained, she could make anything that grows in the earth thrive, and she loved sharing the fruit of that gift with others. Margaret had a radiant smile, was always willing to engage meaningfully with those in her path, and treasured her lifelong friendships. This was a natural outflowing of her intimacy with Christ reflected in words from her favorite hymn, "And He walks with me and He talks with me and He tells me I am His own." She was preceded in death by her parents, Daisy and Ellis Creswell, as well as all but one of her beloved 11 siblings. Margaret is survived by her daughter Jan McWhorter (Greg) of Knoxville; son Kelly Clevenger (Lauren) of Knoxville; five grandchildren whom she loved and for whom she prayed for by name daily from birth, Carson McWhorter (Claire), Will McWhorter (Becca), Meg McMurray (Matt), Aaron Clevenger (Alicia), all of Knoxville, and Alice Maier (Jeff) of Nashville; two great grandchildren, Lane and Lewis Clevenger; brother Bob Creswell of Chattanooga, and many nieces and nephews. The family wishes to express their deep appreciation to all those who lovingly cared for Margaret during her later years, particularly the wonderful staff at The Nursing Center at Little Creek who stood in the gap for them and so faithfully cared for Margaret in countless ways in recent weeks. A graveside service will be officiated by Carlton Fisher, DMin, Chaplain (Brigadier General-Retired), USA, husband of niece, Lisa Fisher, of Wetumka, Alabama, at Boyds Creek Cemetery on Saturday, June 27 at 10:00am. In accordance with the Governor's pending executive order, the service will be limited to "close family" members. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cedar Springs Presbyterian Church, 9132 Kingston Pike, Knoxville TN 37923. Arrangements by Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel.