Margaret DouglasRocky Top - It is with deepest sympathy we announce the sudden passing of Margaret Jane(Janie) Douglas on Sept 7th 2020. She was the wife of Bishop Donald R. Douglas of Rocky Top TN and they shared 57 years together. Janie was born in Lake City TN, June 18th 1947 and was the daughter of Lige and Ethel Sharp also of Lake City TN.It is impossible to sum up a life, her life, in a short paragraph but Janie lived. She saw the wonder of God in everyday things, flowers, the dawning of a new day's sun, the peace of the cool evening, the laughter of her grandchildren, the fellowship of friends, and above all in her relationship with Jesus Christ. Janie was pleasant to meet and always shared a kind word of encouragement and worked tirelessly for the Kingdom of God and for this she will be remembered always.She is survived by her husband, Donald R. Douglas of Rocky Top TN, children Donald Eric Douglas of Rocky Top TN and David Mark Douglas and his wife Stacy Douglas of Powell TN.Grandchildren Taylor Gayle Douglas, Davanna and Jeff Foust, Darby Kate Douglas, Audriana Abbott (Andrew L.), Diva Janeway, Chandler Abbott, Parker & Jenna Douglas.Great-grandchildren, Ariel & Jackson Foust, Addilyn Abbott.Sister Joann Nelson and her husband Ray Nelson of Clinton, TN.She was predeceased by Lige and Ethel Sharp of Lake City, TN.Family and friends will gather at Holley Gamble funeral home in Caryville TN on Friday, September 11th at 9:30am and will go in funeral procession to Oak Grove Cemetery with final gravesite services the Reverend Lonnie Lyke officiating at 10:00am.Memorial donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the outreach ministries of;Jellico Highway Church of God 2544 S Highway 25, La Follette TN 37766