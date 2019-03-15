|
Margaret Drew Spalvins
Knoxville, TN
Margaret Drew Spalvins, age 75 of Knoxville, Tennessee passed away on March 13, 2019 at The University of Tennessee Hospital. She was a member of Ebenezer United Methodist Church. Margaret had a
masters degree in Speech Pathology and retired after 35 years with Knox County Schools. She was an avid painter, reader and loved to travel and spend time with her family and friends. She is preceded in death by her
husband of 50 years, K. Karl Spalvins. Margaret is survived by her children: Erik (Sarah) Spalvins, Paul (Honey) Spalvins, Talis (Ruth) Spalvins, James Spalvins and Liza (Tom) Spalvins Briscoe; Grandchildren: Sander, Garrett, Mara, Karter and Ellis. A Memorial Service will be held at Ebenezer United Methodist Church, 1001 Ebenezer Road, Knoxville on Friday, March 15, 2019 from 7:30pm-8:30pm. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Berry Funeral Home, 3704 Chapman Hwy, Knoxville from 5:00pm-7:00pm. The
family requests that memorials be made in Margaret's honor to Patricia Neal Rehabilitation Center, 1901 Clinch Ave. Knoxville, Tennessee 37916. Condolences may be expressed at www.berryfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 15, 2019