Services
Berry Funeral Home
3704 Chapman Highway
Knoxville, TN 37920
(865) 577-6666
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
7:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Ebenezer United Methodist Church
1001 Ebenezer Road
Knoxville, TN
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Berry Funeral Home
3704 Chapman Highway
Knoxville, TN 37920
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Spalvins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Drew Spalvins

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Margaret Drew Spalvins Obituary
Margaret Drew Spalvins

Knoxville, TN

Margaret Drew Spalvins, age 75 of Knoxville, Tennessee passed away on March 13, 2019 at The University of Tennessee Hospital. She was a member of Ebenezer United Methodist Church. Margaret had a

masters degree in Speech Pathology and retired after 35 years with Knox County Schools. She was an avid painter, reader and loved to travel and spend time with her family and friends. She is preceded in death by her

husband of 50 years, K. Karl Spalvins. Margaret is survived by her children: Erik (Sarah) Spalvins, Paul (Honey) Spalvins, Talis (Ruth) Spalvins, James Spalvins and Liza (Tom) Spalvins Briscoe; Grandchildren: Sander, Garrett, Mara, Karter and Ellis. A Memorial Service will be held at Ebenezer United Methodist Church, 1001 Ebenezer Road, Knoxville on Friday, March 15, 2019 from 7:30pm-8:30pm. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Berry Funeral Home, 3704 Chapman Hwy, Knoxville from 5:00pm-7:00pm. The

family requests that memorials be made in Margaret's honor to Patricia Neal Rehabilitation Center, 1901 Clinch Ave. Knoxville, Tennessee 37916. Condolences may be expressed at www.berryfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Berry Funeral Home
Download Now