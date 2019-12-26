|
Margaret Duggan
Knoxville - Margaret Leetta Duggan, age 83, of Knoxville passed away on Christmas morning, December 25, 2019 at West Hills Health and Rehab.
Margaret was a very active member of West Hills Presbyterian Church. She worked for the Department of Justice US Attorney General's Office in Washington and at one time served under Robert F. Kennedy. She was retired from the United States District Attorney Office in Knoxville after many years of service. She was an avid cat lover.
Margaret is preceded in death by her parents, Johnny Duggan and Ina Daugherty Duggan Todd; sister and brother-in-law, Norma and Carroll Lindsey; niece, Jackie McCoy.
She is survived by her nephew, Kenneth McCoy and wife, Misty; great nephews, Josiah, Jeremiah and Zachariah; cousins, Edward and Michael Hawkins.
The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday at the Click Funeral Home Middlebrook Chapel with a Celebration of Life to follow at 11 a.m. with Pastor John E. McKenzie officiating.
Family and friends will gather at 1 p.m. at Lake View Cemetery in Lenoir City for graveside services.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to West Hills Presbyterian Church, 7600 Bennington Dr NW, Knoxville, TN 37909. Click Funeral Home 9020 Middlebrook Pike is serving the family of Margaret Duggan. www.clickfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019