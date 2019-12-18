Services
Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
2823 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37914
865-524-5575
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
1:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Canaan Baptist Church
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
2:30 PM
Canaan Baptist Church
Margaret Elizabeth Hardy Hall


1930 - 2019
Margaret Elizabeth Hardy Hall Obituary
Margaret Elizabeth Hardy Hall

Margaret Elizabeth " Ms. Bunny" Hardy Hall- born September 21, 1930 to Elmer and Blanche Hardy in Knoxville, Tennessee. She departed this life, December 17, 2019 at Fort Sanders Hospital.

Retired from University of Tennessee Presidential Cafeteria.

She was a long time member of Canaan Baptist Church.

Survivors, daughters, Vivian (Kenneth) McClellan, Wanda Abrams and Debbie Hall; sister, Wilma Steele; 10 grandchildren, 8 great great grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends.

Family will receive friends, 1:30-2:30 p.m., Monday, December 23, 2019 at Canaan Baptist Church; funeral service, 2:30 p.m., Rev. Andrew Gene Thomas, Presiding, Rev. Dr. Harold A. Middlebrook, Eulogist.

Interment Mount Olive Cemetery.

Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY

www.jarnigansmortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 18 to Dec. 22, 2019
Remember
