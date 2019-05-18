|
Margaret Ellen (Peepsie) Cassell Picquet
Knoxville, TN
Margaret Ellen (Peepsie) Cassell Picquet, age 99 (October 22, 1919 - May 14, 2019) - Beloved mother of Cheryn and a member of the Greatest Generation, she was a victorious survivor of the abject poverty of her youth and overwhelming difficulties of her life into early adulthood. A true-blue and loyal Fountain Citian from birth, her life there was always in her heart. She was a graduate of Fountain City Grammar School (where she was a player on the girls' basketball team and of Central High School where her graduation was delayed by her need to help support her family; but she persevered and triumphed. She grew up in Fountain City Methodist Church. A devout Christian of immeasurable faith and trust, her stubborn inner strengths, character, wisdom, dignity, will and determination have been admired, envied, and respected by all who have known her. God endowed her with many internal and personal blessings which she cherished and appropriately developed and employed throughout her life. Her bright intelligence, athleticism, artistic capabilities, and sharp wit and humor were apparent at home and in her career. She was a proud and valued employee of Sears and then Millers Department Store until her retirement. Her proudest accomplishment was that her daughter has been Professor (and Professor Emeritus) of the University of Tennessee. She travelled throughout the U.S. and Canada, especially Eastern French Canada. She loved the Smoky Mountains and the woods and spent many joyous hours and days there. An avid reader and book collector, she especially loved the works of Naturalists and Explorers. She was preceded in death by parents John S. and Vernon B. Cassell, sister Ruth Lindley DeFoor, niece Karen Lindley Brannon; aunts Gypsy Lee Hill and Minnie Iris Jones and uncles Nick Jones and Rufus Hill. She is survived by her beloved, devoted and proud daughter Cheryn, niece Anita DeFoor Blanton, many great-nieces and nephews, very special family Brenda Clabough and Georgene Waddell, and best friends Mary E. Roach, Martha S. Reagan, and Betty Brantley. Family and friends will gather at 10:45 am Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Old Gray Cemetery for an 11:00 am Graveside service. Arrangements by ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL. Online obituary may be viewed and condolences extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
