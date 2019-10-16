Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Picquet
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Ellen Cassell "Peepsie" Picquet

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret Ellen Cassell "Peepsie" Picquet In Memoriam
Margaret Ellen "Peepsie" Cassell Picquet

October 22,1919 - May 14, 2019

You've been my sunshine - my only sunshine,

You've made me happy through all my days,

You'll never know how much I've loved you,

You've been my sunshine my lifetime of days.

Happy 100th Birthday, Mama.

With All That Love! Cheryn

"And now, little children, abide in Him that when He shall appear, we may have confidence and not be ashamed before him at His coming."

I John 2:38
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 16 to Oct. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.