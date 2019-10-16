|
|
Margaret Ellen "Peepsie" Cassell Picquet
October 22,1919 - May 14, 2019
You've been my sunshine - my only sunshine,
You've made me happy through all my days,
You'll never know how much I've loved you,
You've been my sunshine my lifetime of days.
Happy 100th Birthday, Mama.
With All That Love! Cheryn
"And now, little children, abide in Him that when He shall appear, we may have confidence and not be ashamed before him at His coming."
I John 2:38
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 16 to Oct. 22, 2019