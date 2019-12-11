|
Margaret Fisher
Knoxville - Margaret Haggard Fisher, age 97 of Knoxville, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on December 9, 2019. She was a former librarian with Powell Elementary and Middle Schools from 1963 until her retirement. She leaves a legacy of former students whose lives she impacted. Preceded in death by father, Onzelow G. Haggard; mother, Johnnie Ella Dixon Haggard; husband of 60 years, Dr. Everett James Fisher, whom she met in college at U.T. Survived by children, Everett J. Fisher, Jr., Glenn E. Fisher (Vivian), Harriet Jenkins (Robert), and Susan Butefish (Kurt); grandchildren, Dale Fisher, John Michael Fisher (Christy), Rachel Christine Shields (Jason), Courtney Woods (Phil), Kerri King (Jeff);great-grandchildren, Leigh Shields, Ethan Shields, Ella Woods, Parker Woods, Memphis Woods, Preston Fisher, Clint Fisher, Rilie King and Kenedy King. The family wishes to thank the many caregivers over the years, especially Karen and Carol and most recently, Laura, Caroline, Alicia and Debbie of Comfort Care, the staff at Courtyards Senior Living and Memory Care and Amedysis Hospice. Special thank you to Dr. Steven Masters. A private interment service will be held at a later date in Virginia for Margaret and James. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Asbury Cemetery Association, c/o Kristie Jackson, P.O. Box 102, Rural Retreat, VA 24368. Condolences are welcome at weaverfuneralservices.com.
