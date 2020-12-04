Margaret Gass Bell-McGinnisKnoxville -Margaret Gass Bell-McGinnis died on December 2, 2020. A longtime resident of Knoxville, Margaret taught school at Bearden Elementary for many years before retiring. She loved teaching first and second graders. Margaret was born in Dandridge and graduated from Carson-Newman University with a bachelor's degree in education. She was a member of Ossoli Circle and the Zeta chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma, a professional society for women educators. Margaret was an active member of West Hills Presbyterian Church for 30 years, where she sang soprano in the choir, and later was a member of Christ Covenant Church in Farragut. She spent many years as a member of Bible Study Fellowship. She was a member of First Families of Tennessee. Margaret was a devout Christian and lived her life in a Godly manner.Margaret met her beloved husband, Richard Bell PhD, at Carson Newman University, and they were married for over 60 years, until his death in 2017. They were active in church, and their lives revolved around their children's activities and interests. In their retirement, Margaret and Richard enjoyed traveling but mostly doted on their only grandson, James. Richard was a nuclear physicist at Martin Marietta in Oak Ridge and would have been delighted to know that James is following in his grandfather's footsteps, graduating in May as an engineer and pursuing his advanced degree in Engineering.After Richard's death, Margaret was fortunate to meet her second love, Carroll "Doc" McGinnis M.D., at her assisted living facility. Doc was in the dining room, with his family one day, after losing his own spouse of over 60 years, when he spied Margaret from across the room at another table. Doc commented to his family that she was very pretty. He asked his daughter-in-law, Anita, to ask her to join them for dessert. They fell in love and married in 2020, right before COVID-19 hit our area. Doc helped fill the last period of Margaret's life with meaning, love, joy, and companionship. They shared the same sense of religion, family, and friends. She loved the McGinnis family dearly, and they embraced her unconditionally. We had hoped that they would have more time together, but he made what time she did have, so sweet and special. We are eternally grateful for that.Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Cora Burchfiel Gass, her brother Merle Lee Gass, and by her first husband, Richard Thomas Bell. She is survived by her husband, Carroll McGinnis, M.D., and by her children, Thomas Bell, M.D. and wife Sharon of Huntsville, Ala.; daughter Patrice Lee Minteer, J.D. and husband William Minteer, M.D. of Knoxville; grandson James Burchfiel Lee, also of Knoxville; sister-in-law Jean Gass; nephews James Gass and Daniel Gass; sister-in-law Olivia McGinnis Minter; step-children Angela McGinnis Wampler and husband Chris of Knoxville, and Bill McGinnis and wife Anita of Dublin, Ohio.Interment will be at Highland Memorial Cemetery with a private burial due to Covid-19 concerns, and a memorial service to be held at a later date to be announced.