1/1
Margaret Gillenwater
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret Gillenwater

Knoxville - Margaret Bond (Meade) Gillenwater, 94, passed away peacefully July 2, 2020, at her home in Knoxville, TN. Margaret was a member of the Fountain City United Methodist Church, and a former member of the Appalachia (VA) United Methodist Church. She retired from the Wise County (VA) School System and worked several years in retirement for the Union County (TN) School System.

Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, Hartwell O. and Jennie Beck (Bond) Meade, husband Edward L. Gillenwater, son Edward L. Gillenwater, Jr. and granddaughter Lindsay E Gillenwater. She is survived by her sister, Peggy A. (Meade) Blevins of Knoxville, son Bobby B. (Gloria) Gillenwater of Fort Wayne, IN, daughter Debra L (John) Sneed of Knoxville, daughter-in-law Patricia (Qualls) Gillenwater of Oxford, MS, grandchildren Casey E (Kerry) Gillenwater of Chicago, IL, Michael B. (Andrea) Gillenwater of Fort Wayne, Virginia K (Hiro) Kita of Tokyo, Japan, and Edward L Gillenwater III of Longmont, Colorado, greatgrandchildren Sydney E Gile and Cameron J Gillenwater of Fort Wayne, Mabel E Gillenwater of Chicago and Jasmynn Sneed of Knoxville, and many special nieces, nephews and cousins. Margaret loved her family, her friends and neighbors in Stewart Ridge Subdivision, her friends and former neighbors in Appalachia, VA, and was much loved by all of them. A private family graveside service, officiated by Dr. David Eubanks and John Pryor, will be held at the Powell Valley Memorial Gardens in Virginia at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Fountain City United Methodist Church, Appalachia United Methodist Church or the Hartwell and Jennie Meade Scholarship Fund at Johnson University in Knoxville. The family is being served by Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel, Knoxville, TN. www.mynattfh.com and Roy A. Green Funeral Home, Appalachia, VA.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
(865) 922-9195
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved