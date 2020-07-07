Margaret Gillenwater
Knoxville - Margaret Bond (Meade) Gillenwater, 94, passed away peacefully July 2, 2020, at her home in Knoxville, TN. Margaret was a member of the Fountain City United Methodist Church, and a former member of the Appalachia (VA) United Methodist Church. She retired from the Wise County (VA) School System and worked several years in retirement for the Union County (TN) School System.
Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, Hartwell O. and Jennie Beck (Bond) Meade, husband Edward L. Gillenwater, son Edward L. Gillenwater, Jr. and granddaughter Lindsay E Gillenwater. She is survived by her sister, Peggy A. (Meade) Blevins of Knoxville, son Bobby B. (Gloria) Gillenwater of Fort Wayne, IN, daughter Debra L (John) Sneed of Knoxville, daughter-in-law Patricia (Qualls) Gillenwater of Oxford, MS, grandchildren Casey E (Kerry) Gillenwater of Chicago, IL, Michael B. (Andrea) Gillenwater of Fort Wayne, Virginia K (Hiro) Kita of Tokyo, Japan, and Edward L Gillenwater III of Longmont, Colorado, greatgrandchildren Sydney E Gile and Cameron J Gillenwater of Fort Wayne, Mabel E Gillenwater of Chicago and Jasmynn Sneed of Knoxville, and many special nieces, nephews and cousins. Margaret loved her family, her friends and neighbors in Stewart Ridge Subdivision, her friends and former neighbors in Appalachia, VA, and was much loved by all of them. A private family graveside service, officiated by Dr. David Eubanks and John Pryor, will be held at the Powell Valley Memorial Gardens in Virginia at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Fountain City United Methodist Church, Appalachia United Methodist Church or the Hartwell and Jennie Meade Scholarship Fund at Johnson University in Knoxville. The family is being served by Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel, Knoxville, TN. www.mynattfh.com
and Roy A. Green Funeral Home, Appalachia, VA.