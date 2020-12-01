1/
Margaret Goddard Fuller
Margaret Goddard Fuller

Oak Ridge - Margaret Goddard Fuller, 93, of Oak Ridge passed away Monday, November 30, 2020 at Commonwealth Senior Living.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Walter L. Fuller Jr and is survived by her 4 children, Margo Witcher (Eric), Mark, Mike (Lynn) and Walter III (Zoe); 6 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.

Due to COVID19 limitations and restrictions, a private graveside service will be held at Oak Ridge Memorial Park for the family. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation in her name to: Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee, 136 Harvest Lane, Maryville, TN 37801, (865) 521-0000, www.secondharvestetn.org Weatherford Mortuary is handling the arrangements. An online guestbook can be signed at www.weatherfordmortuary.com.




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Weatherford Mortuary
158 S Jefferson Cir
Oak Ridge, TN 37830
(865) 482-2464
