Margaret Goddard Fuller
Oak Ridge - Margaret Goddard Fuller, 93, of Oak Ridge passed away Monday, November 30, 2020 at Commonwealth Senior Living.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Walter L. Fuller Jr and is survived by her 4 children, Margo Witcher (Eric), Mark, Mike (Lynn) and Walter III (Zoe); 6 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.
Due to COVID19 limitations and restrictions, a private graveside service will be held at Oak Ridge Memorial Park for the family. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation in her name to: Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee, 136 Harvest Lane, Maryville, TN 37801, (865) 521-0000, www.secondharvestetn.org
Weatherford Mortuary is handling the arrangements. An online guestbook can be signed at www.weatherfordmortuary.com
.