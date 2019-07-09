|
|
Margaret Holt Shelton
Newport - Margaret Holt Shelton, 80, passed away peacefully on July 7, 2019 at Jefferson Park, Dandridge. Margaret is a 1957 graduate of Cocke County High School where she played the clarinet in the marching band. In July of 1960 she married Herman and together they raised their sons, Steven and Scott. Before retirement Margaret gave 30 years of faithful service to the community while employed in multiple positions at Merchants and Planters Bank and US Bank. She is also a life member in the VFW Women's Auxiliary, a member of the Celebrate Life Cancer Group and a member of West End Baptist Church where she sang in the choir.
Margaret is a long-time TN Vol fan of both football and Lady Vol's basketball. She enjoyed listening to John Ward on the radio while watching the game on the T.V. She enjoyed trips to the beach, entertaining and cooking for her family and baking Christmas treats to share with friends and family.
She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Herman, sons Steven and Scott, grandchildren, Kate Schenk (William Schenk) of Wichita KS, Hannah Shelton of Knoxville, Connor Shelton of Johnson City, Summer Lee, A1C USAF of Washington DC, Will Shelton of Alcoa, great grand daughter Iris Shelton (Hannah) of Knoxville, sister June Samples and brother Gary Holt both of Newport and many nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws. Preceded by parents Bill and Elizabeth Holt, sisters, Annette and Dorothy, brothers Charles and Jack, all of Newport.
Receiving of friends will be Tuesday 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. with funeral services following at 7:00 pm in Manes Funeral Home Chapel, with Pastor Tom Mooty officiating. Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, in Resthaven Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial donation to Alzheimer's Tennessee, in care of Alexa Austin, 363 East Main Street, Newport, TN 37821 or .
Family and friends may sign the guest register on line at: www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 9, 2019