Margaret Houston
Knoxville - Margaret Houston was born,May 12, 1932 in Thornton, Arkansas. She was one of eight children born to William, Sr. and Marean Greene. Throughout her life, Margaret demonstrated resiliency and fortitude. After losing her mother at 14 years old, Margaret was able to graduate from high school at 16 years old and enter Shorter College in Little Rock, Arkansas. She completed her undergraduate education at Atlanta University. Margaret became one of the first African-American students to receive a Master's degree from East Tennessee State University in 1964. Margaret and her husband, the late Ralph Houston, relocated from Johnson City to Knoxville in the early 1960s and joined Logan Temple AME Zion Church. Margaret and Ralph immediately became active members of Logan Temple and raised their children, the late Ken and Kevin Duffield, and Elaine in the church. Margaret demonstrated her devotion to Logan Temple for many years by participating in the former Chancel Choir, serving as a teacher in Vacation Bible School, participating in Bible Study, maintaining the bulletin board and, when she was physically able, planting and maintaining flowers and shrubs around the church.
Margaret had an extensive history of contributing to the education of youth as a long-time teacher in
the Knoxville public school system. She became one of the first African-American teachers assigned to Perkins Elementary School. She also taught primary grades at Chilhowee Elementary and Sunnyview Elementary before her retirement.
Margaret was a devoted member of the Knoxville Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. having served as Chapter President, on numerous committees and as an advisor to Mu Zeta, the undergraduate chapter at the University of Tennessee.
Margaret indulged her love of reading as a long-time member of The Book Review Club.
All who knew her will miss her elegant sense of style and passion for politics, college sports, well-spoken and written words and her family.
She was preceded in death by: parents; husband, Ralph; sons, Ken and Kevin Duffield; son-in-law, Clinton Boyd, Jr. and daughter-in-law, Rhonda Duffield; brothers, William Greene, Jr., Bertran Credell Greene, Sr. and Donald Greene; sisters, Elizabeth Beets and Charlotte Brewster.
She is survived by: her daughter Elaine Boyd, sister Carolyn Williams, brother Alex Greene (Katie), grandsons Cardell Duffield (LaTanya) and Winston Boyd, granddaughter Jordan Boyd, great-grandchildren Carron, Kaden and Kamryn Duffield, numerous nieces and nephews, and a host of other relatives and friends.
Sorority service, 6:30-7:00 p.m., Monday at Jarnigan's Chapel; family will receive friends, 7:00-8:00p.m. Family will receive friends, 12:00 noon-1:00 p.m, Tuesday at Logan Temple AME Zion Church; funeral service, 1:00 p.m., Rev. Sam Brown, Officiating.
Interment, Sherwood Memorial Gardens- Alcoa, TN.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to be made to the Knoxville Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 14181, Knoxville, TN, 37914.
Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 23, 2019