Margaret Hume Callis Pinckney
Knoxville - Margaret Hume Callis Pinckney died on December 6, 2019 in Knoxville, Tennessee surrounded by her loving family. A wife, mother, grandmother, teacher, traveler, knitter, needle-pointer, avid reader and enthusiastic sports fan, Margaret was born on January 18, 1931 in Memphis, Tennessee to the late Peter Elmo Callis and Mary Leland Branham Callis. She grew up in Germantown, Tennessee, and spent many childhood summers with her cousins, John and Buddy Prados, in Spring Hill, Tennessee, and her much loved Aunt Betsy and Uncle Gus.
Margaret graduated high school from Miss Hutchison's School (now known as Hutchison School) and then received her Bachelor of Arts degree from Vanderbilt University in 1953, where she was a member of Alpha Omicron Pi sorority. She taught at Miss Hutchison's for three years before returning to Vanderbilt for graduate school, where she met her future husband, Paul Pinckney. After receiving her master's degree in English, Margaret taught at All Saints Episcopal School in Vicksburg, Mississippi and Jacksonville State University in Jacksonville, Alabama before marrying Paul in September 1961.
Margaret and Paul then moved to Chapel Hill, North Carolina where Margaret taught in the evening school at The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and gave birth to two of their three children. While living in Chapel Hill, Margaret developed an admiration for UNC basketball and Coach Dean Smith which continued even after becoming a Tennessee Vols fan. Also while in Chapel Hill, Margaret and Paul began an annual weekly trip to Holden Beach, North Carolina, a family tradition that continued for almost 50 years. In 1969, Margaret and Paul moved again, for the last time, to Knoxville. Margaret taught English, history and women's study classes at The University of Tennessee and was much beloved by her many students, especially by the working women attending evening school.
Margaret's teaching career, and the fact she married a professor, came as no surprise since her mother, father, grandfather, great-uncle and great-great grandfather were all educators. Her father served as a principal in the Memphis schools while her mother taught for many years. Her grandfather, William Branham, started Branham and Hughes School for Boys in 1892 in Spring Hill, Tennessee, while the first public school in Nashville, Tennessee was named after her great-great grandfather, Alfred Hume, and is known as the Hume-Fogg Magnet High School today. Her great-uncle, also Alfred Hume, was Chancellor of the University of Mississippi from 1924-1930 and 1932-1935.
Margaret was a fixture in the front pew at St. John's Episcopal Cathedral for 47 years, strategically placing herself to be able to see Paul singing in the choir. Margaret was a marvelous entertainer, and she and Paul hosted many dinner parties, Easter egg hunts and, most famously (or infamously, as the case may be), the annual student party. (Little hot dogs anyone?!)Margaret loved attending theater events of all kinds, and she and Paul went to many plays and musicals in Knoxville and London. Margaret also spent many summers with good friends at the U.T. Faculty Club as she spent countless hours transporting her daughters to swim practices and swim meets. She instilled a love of swimming in her children that has continued on to many of her grandchildren.
Margaret had a particular love of all things British, shared by Paul, and they traveled together many times to the United Kingdom and Europe, often in connection with Paul's teaching and researching. Her children very much appreciate the travel opportunities they were given due to this shared love by their parents. Margaret also loved cats and had many of them over the years, none as much loved as the original Adam Smith, Adam Smith V and the current Lady Jane.
Margaret's family would like to thank the many caregivers she has had over the past few months, particularly Dr. Sarah Willard, who could always make her laugh, and Stephanie Weaver, who overcame mother's initial unwillingness for care and became a bright light for our mother. Much appreciation is also given for the care she received from Fort Sanders CVICU step-down unit, West Hills Health and Rehab hospice wing and U.T. Hospice, especially nurse Jordan.
Margaret is survived by her husband of 58 years, Paul, whose love for each other is beyond words, son David (Susan Roberts), daughters Mary (Brian Wahl) and Alice (Gary Adams) and seven grandchildren: Bennett, Calli (Chris Smith), Maggie, Lauren, Hudson, Rush and Emma.
In honor of Margaret, donations may be made to The University of Tennessee's Paul J. Pinckney Scholarship Fund or the Young Williams animal shelter.
A celebration of Margaret's life will be held at St. John's Cathedral on December 27 at 6:00 p.m., with a reception to follow.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 8 to Dec. 22, 2019